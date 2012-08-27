* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.18 percent on expectations April-June economic growth data due on Friday will be lower than 5 percent, increasing pressure on the RBI to cut rates in mid-September. * Traders say bullish cut-offs at Friday's debt sale also bolsters sentiment. * Bond prices were also supported by mild falls in domestic equities: the main BSE index is down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)