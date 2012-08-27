* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.34 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.38 percent. * Banks lead decliners ahead of April-June GDP data due on Friday. Although weaker-than-expected growth could raise expectations for rate cuts, investors are wary given the RBI remains hawkish. * ICICI Bank falls 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India declines 1.8 percent. * Infosys falls 0.9 percent, down for a second day as investors continue to book profits after a recent rally. * Shares of Indian oil refiners gain on hopes for higher margins as Venezuelan gasoline exports are expected to be impacted because of a blaze at the country's biggest refinery. * Reliance Industries gains 0.8 percent, while Cairn India adds 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)