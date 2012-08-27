BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* Indian stock trading in both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will be opened for 1-1/2 hours on Saturday, Sept. 8 * Trading will start at 11:15 a.m India Time and end at 12:45 p.m for both exchanges. * The opening on Saturday comes as the BSE is testing its disaster recovery software, allowing live trading during the time frame. The NSE has decided to also open during those hours. r.reuters.com/xek32t (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks