* Indian stock trading in both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will be opened for 1-1/2 hours on Saturday, Sept. 8 * Trading will start at 11:15 a.m India Time and end at 12:45 p.m for both exchanges. * The opening on Saturday comes as the BSE is testing its disaster recovery software, allowing live trading during the time frame. The NSE has decided to also open during those hours. r.reuters.com/xek32t (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)