* India overnight cash rate rises to 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Friday close of 7.95/8.00 percent on the first day of the new reporting fortnight. * Banks borrowed 648.30 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window on Monday, the highest amount in seven sessions. * Scheduled redemptions and interest payments total 202.6 billion rupees for the week. * Benchmark 3-month commercial paper at 8.85 pct, unchanged over Friday. Still, rates down since beginning August when it was at 9.3250 percent, signalling easier funding costs for short-dated paper. * The volumes in the call money market stood at 100.19 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent, while those in the CBLO market were at 500.17 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.95 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)