* Indian real estate companies dropped for a second day on confusion about who would end up paying a proposed retrospective value-added-tax from the state of Maharashtra, as well as continued worries about a stringent land acquisition bill from the government. * The VAT worries took their toll on Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate , which fell 3-4 percent each, since the bill does not make clear whether the builder or the buyer has to pay the additional VAT. * DLF fell 3.2 percent as the property firm could be most impacted from a potentially stringent land acquisition bill, analysts said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/aditi.shah@thomsonreuters. om)