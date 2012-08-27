Aug 27 M&T Bank Corp (MTB.N) said it would buy Hudson City Bancorp Inc HCBK.O in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion, expanding its franchise in the eastern United States.

M&T expects to gain about $25 billion in deposits and $28 billion in loans from the merger, before adjustments, the Buffalo, New York-based bank said.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the combined company's capital ratios, as well as its GAAP and operating earnings per share.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

