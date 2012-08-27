* Hudson shareholders to get 60 pct stock, 40 pct cash

Aug 27 M&T Bank Corp (MTB.N) said it would buy Hudson City Bancorp Inc HCBK.O in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion, expanding its franchise in the eastern United States.

M&T expects to gain about $25 billion in deposits and $28 billion in loans from the merger, before adjustments, the Buffalo, New York-based bank said.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the combined company's capital ratios, as well as its GAAP and operating earnings per share.

The deal takes a step toward satisfying long-running predictions of consolidation among regional banks amid slack demand for loans in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

It follows M&T's acquisition of Delaware-based Wilmington Trust Corp, which was announced in November 2010.

The new agreement calls for M&T to pay for the deal with 60 percent stock and 40 percent cash.

