BRIEF-Oil India announces hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan Petroleum mining lease
* Says hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin
BANGALORE, August 27 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42100 ICS-201(B22mm) 42800 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35900 ICS-105(26mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 37300 ICS-105(28mm) 37300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37500 ICS-105(29mm) 38200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38200 ICS-105(30mm) 39500 ICS-105(31mm) 40500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 53500
* India's VLCC says acquisition of Vanity Cube Source text - (VLCC, a globally renowned brand in beauty and wellness industry, today announced its acquisition of Vanity Cube, one of the earliest entrants in the beauty-services-at-home segment, signaling its foray into the fast growing 'On-Demand Services' sector. To be rebranded VLCC Vanity Cube, the company currently offers beauty services at home to its customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.)