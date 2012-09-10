* GIC, Norges Bank, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund to invest in CPIC

* CPIC selling new shares at slight discount to Friday's close

* Chinese insurers need fresh funds to bolster solvency ratios

(Adds details of Carlyle investment, last week's selldown by Waddell & Reed)

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Sept 10 Carlyle Group LP-backed China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) (2601.HK) is raising HK$10.4 billion ($1.3 billion) to boost capital by selling new shares to investors including Government of Singapore Investment Corp [GIC.UL].

The fresh funding-raising by China's third-biggest insurer underscores the need for Chinese insurers to replenish capital and improve solvency ratios to help support rapid premium growth.

Norges Bank, or the Central Bank of Norway, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are the other investors subscribing to CPIC's (601601.SS) private share placement, the insurer said in a statement.

CPIC is selling 462 million new Hong Kong shares at HK$22.5 each, compared with Friday's close of HK$23.0.

The shares were down 1.1 percent at HK$22.75 on Monday, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the benchmark Hong Kong share index .HSI.

Several other Chinese insurers are waiting to tap the equity markets but some of the plans have been pushed back due to a falling prices.

China's state-owned PICC Group has secured the Hong Kong exchange's approval for a planned IPO of up to $3 billion, but it is yet to launch the offer.

CPIC is one of the biggest turnaround stories in the country's insurance sector in which Carlyle invested about $800 million between 2005 and 2007 for a 17 percent stake.

Over the past two years, the U.S. private equity firm has raised more than $4 billion from selling CPIC stakes, which puts Carlyle on course for its biggest-ever cash exit, when it completely sells out of CPIC.

Carlyle still owns a 3.5 percent stake in CPIC, according to Thomson Reuters data, valued at about $1 billion.

Last week, U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR.N) sold a $325 million stake in CPIC for HK$22.4 a share. [ID:nL4E8K71A8].

CPIC's statement was published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website, www.sse.com.cn.

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Ryan Woo)

((jianxin.lu@thomsonreuters.com)(86 21 6104 1792)(Reuters Messaging: jianxin.lu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA PACIFIC/PLACEMENT

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.