* USD/INR seen edging lower towards 55.25 versus its previous close of 55.3550/3650 in line with most other Asian peers following weak US jobs data on Friday. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see * The euro fell against the dollar on Monday but still held near a four-month high, after weak U.S. jobs data fanned speculation that the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary stimulus this week. * In the non-deliverable forwards market, the USD/INR closed at 55.45-55 in New York trade. For live prices see. * Traders however said dollar demand from oil firms is likely to check the fall in the pair.