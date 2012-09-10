* USD/INR seen edging lower towards 55.25 versus its previous
close of 55.3550/3650 in line with most other Asian peers
following weak US jobs data on Friday.
* For a snapshot of Asian currencies see
* The euro fell against the dollar on Monday but still held near
a four-month high, after weak U.S. jobs data fanned speculation
that the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary stimulus
this week.
* In the non-deliverable forwards market, the USD/INR closed at
55.45-55 in New York trade. For live prices see.
* Traders however said dollar demand from oil firms is likely to
check the fall in the pair.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)