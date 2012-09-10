* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.4 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.35 percent. * Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations rising that weak U.S. jobs data would prompt the Federal Reserve to announce fresh stimulus this week and Europe to make use of this week's key events to push forward its debt crisis management. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 194 million rupees on Saturday, when the BSE index rose 0.37 percent. * With the Indian parliament's monsoon session ending without any progress on key legislation, investors are concerned about whether the government can push forward reforms such as foreign direct investment in retail and fuel price hike through executive decisions. * Also on watch, India's Finance Minister P Chidambaram's meeting with heads of state-run companies on Monday, which are sitting on cash surplus of over two trillion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)