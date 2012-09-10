* USD/INR trading at 55.28/29 versus its previous close of
55.3550/3650 as weak U.S. jobs data post market hours on Friday
raises expectations for more monetary stimulus by the Federal
Reserve.
* Euro drops versus the dollar but stays close to
four-month highs reached after the weak U.S. data and the ECB's
plans to help lower borrowing costs for the stressed member
nations.
* Nifty futures traded in Singapore are up 0.4 percent,
suggesting a positive start to the local market. However, dollar
demand from oil firms may help limit losses in the pair.
* Traders expect the pair to hold in a 55.25 to 55.50 range
during the session.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)