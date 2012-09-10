* USD/INR trading at 55.28/29 versus its previous close of 55.3550/3650 as weak U.S. jobs data post market hours on Friday raises expectations for more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve. * Euro drops versus the dollar but stays close to four-month highs reached after the weak U.S. data and the ECB's plans to help lower borrowing costs for the stressed member nations. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore are up 0.4 percent, suggesting a positive start to the local market. However, dollar demand from oil firms may help limit losses in the pair. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 55.25 to 55.50 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)