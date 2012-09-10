* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
down 2 basis points at 8.18 percent amid lack of any fresh
triggers with traders awaiting the factory output data on
Wednesday for further direction.
* "Going by the track record so far, yields are likely to trend
lower as we approach the factory output data. No hike is 100
percent certain, but whether its a pause or a small cut is what
is keeping the market going," a senior dealer with a foreign
bank said.
* Traders said the absence of a debt sale this week is also
expected to keep the pressure off bond yields.
* The index of industrial production edged up 0.3
percent year on year in July, according to a median forecast of
30 economists, after shrinking 1.8 percent in June, which was
the third contraction in four months.
