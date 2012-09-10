* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 2 basis points at 8.18 percent amid lack of any fresh triggers with traders awaiting the factory output data on Wednesday for further direction. * "Going by the track record so far, yields are likely to trend lower as we approach the factory output data. No hike is 100 percent certain, but whether its a pause or a small cut is what is keeping the market going," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. * Traders said the absence of a debt sale this week is also expected to keep the pressure off bond yields. * The index of industrial production edged up 0.3 percent year on year in July, according to a median forecast of 30 economists, after shrinking 1.8 percent in June, which was the third contraction in four months. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)