Sept 10 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended steady at 94.65/94.70 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 94.62/94.67.

* Pakistani stocks ended higher on Friday, driven by a strong performance in the telecommunications sector, traders said. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.43 percent, or 65.42 points, higher at 15,253.95, on total volume of 227.19 million shares.

* U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs o n F riday, closing out their best week since June as a sharply disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 14.64 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,437.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.61 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,136.42.

* Brent and U.S. crude futures posted small weekly losses, after five straight weekly gains and a surge of more than 9 percent in August. U.S. October crude rose 89 cents to settle at $96.42 a barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $96.62, after trading from $94.08 to $96.74 during the session.

* Gold inched up on Monday towards a 6-1/2-month high hit in the previous session, buoyed by expectations for the Federal Reserve to take imminent easing action after the latest data painted a bleak picture of the U.S. job market. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,737.63 an ounce by 0311 GMT, after rising to $1,741.30 the session before, its highest since Feb 29. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,740.30, holding onto its 3-percent gain from last week.

* US probes reported record-shredding of fuel buys for Afghan army[IDn:nL2E8K792Q] (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)