* India's BSE index rose 0.1 percent, while 50-share NSE index rose 0.03 percent. * Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations rising for fresh U.S. stimulus and more crisis measures management from Europe to make use of this week's key events to push forward its debt crisis management. * Infosys rose 0.8 percent after it said it plans to acquire Lodestone Holding AG at enterprise value of CHF 330 million in cash. * Jindal Steel and Power fell 2.1 percent on media reports that it benefited from allocation of cheap coal. * Tata Steel rose 1.1 percent after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral", citing attractive valuations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)