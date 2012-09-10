* Shares in India's Jaiprakash Hydro Power surge 5.2 percent after J.P.Morgan upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises it target price to 40 rupees from 37 rupees. * The investment bank says Jaiprakash's mines are not among the 57 blocks allocated to the private sector under controversial circumstances, which is sparking fears of potential cancellations. * "In our assessment, the stock is pricing in overstated fear of cancellation of the Govt. owned mine, an unlikely event, in our view," J.P.Morgan says in the report. * J.P.Morgan also cites recent positive data on power generation from Jaiprakash' Karcham Wangtoo project, the projected returns from its Nigrie operations, and "undemanding" price to book value valuations as reasons for its upgrade. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)