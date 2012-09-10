* Citi has upgraded Tata Steel Ltd to 'buy' from 'neutral', on the back of attractive valuations, after a 32 percent underperformance versus the Sensex over the past year. * Says the stock deserves a premium to global peers due to its raw material integration leading to steadier earnings. * Sees global steel margins improving from 2013 on better volumes, a nd India earnings to remain stable. * "Europe EBITDA/t to rise from $18 to $31; recent stock underperformance leaves little room for downside," Citi said in a note on Friday. * Says Indian steel mills with captive raw materials, such as Tata Steel, are better placed to protect margins as prices weaken and steel imports rise. * Cuts target price to 430 rupees from 446 rupees * At 10:57 a.m., stock was up 1.36 percent at 379 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)