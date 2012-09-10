* India 5-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.20
percent, off 2-month high hit in previous session, while the
1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.76 percent.
* The long-end OIS had risen on Friday after India's oil
minister said the country had no immediate plans to raise fuel
prices, raising worries the government would delay needed fiscal
deficit steps.
* Shakti Satapathy, fixed income analyst at AK Capital says
marginal receiving on 1-year leg primarily due as weak U.S. jobs
and Chinese trade data raising hopes of global stimulus
measures.
* Tips 1-year in 7.76-7.80 pct band ahead of July factory data
on Tuesday.
* Foreign bank dealer says OIS to remain broadly range-bound
until RBI policy on Sept. 17.
