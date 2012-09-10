* India 5-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.20 percent, off 2-month high hit in previous session, while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.76 percent. * The long-end OIS had risen on Friday after India's oil minister said the country had no immediate plans to raise fuel prices, raising worries the government would delay needed fiscal deficit steps. * Shakti Satapathy, fixed income analyst at AK Capital says marginal receiving on 1-year leg primarily due as weak U.S. jobs and Chinese trade data raising hopes of global stimulus measures. * Tips 1-year in 7.76-7.80 pct band ahead of July factory data on Tuesday. * Foreign bank dealer says OIS to remain broadly range-bound until RBI policy on Sept. 17. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)