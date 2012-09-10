* India's overnight cash rate rises to 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent as demand picks up at the start of a fresh two-week reporting cycle. * Traders say rates could inch up further from current levels due to the advance tax outflows due around Sept. 15, but a sharp rise is unlikely as the cash deficit in the banking system is likely to remain within the central bank's comfort zone of 1 percent of total deposits. * Traders do not expect the call rate to rise above 8.25 percent as the absence of a debt sale this week is also seen helping. * The NSE MIBOR, or the Mumbai inter-bank overnight fixing rate also climbed back close to 8 percent at 7.99 percent after having fallen to a more than one-year low of 7.22 percent on Wednesday. * Total volumes in the call money market currently stand at 126.80 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 360.39 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)