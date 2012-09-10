September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.

Borrower Clariant AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 15 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 26, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 100.496

Reoffer price 99.896

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 175 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0188293579

Permanent ISIN CH0188295312

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 35 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 29, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.455

Reoffer price 100.055

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 250 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0188295361

Permanent ISIN CH0188295239

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Data supplied by International Insider.