* USD/INR trading at 55.35/36, little changed from its previous
close of 55.3550/3650, as dollar demand from oil firms offsets
the selling seen due to gains in the euro and other Asian
currencies.
* Euro eases versus the dollar but stays close to the four-month
peak reached on Friday. Most Asian currencies trading
stronger versus the dollar.
* India's main share index trading up 0.2 percent.
* "The USD/INR pair will hold in a 55.25 to 55.50 range today.
Despite the euro going up, the USD is well bid in the local
market by oil firms," a senior dealer with a state-run bank
said.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)