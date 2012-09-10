* Shares in Novartis India gains as much as 5.5 percent ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday. * The Indian unit of Novartis AG is challenging the country's patent office decision to refuse to grant a patent for its cancer drug Glivec. * The hearings come after an Indian court ruled on Friday in favor of local drug maker Cipla in a patent infringement case filed by Roche Holding. * However, the court also ruled Roche's patent over Tarceva, the drug at the heart of the litigation, was valid in India. * The ruling raises hopes the Supreme Court will also defend Novartis' Glivec patent in India. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)