* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3
bps to 8.17 percent as traders brace for weaker-than-expected
factory output data on Wednesday.
* Output is expected to have edged up 0.3 percent in July from a
year ago, according to a Reuters poll, after shrinking 1.8
percent in June.
* The absence of a weekly debt auction also pressuring yields
lower.
* Traders expected to remain cautious ahead of wholesale price
inflation data on Friday and the RBI's policy review on Sept.
17.
