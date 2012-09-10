* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.17 percent as traders brace for weaker-than-expected factory output data on Wednesday. * Output is expected to have edged up 0.3 percent in July from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll, after shrinking 1.8 percent in June. * The absence of a weekly debt auction also pressuring yields lower. * Traders expected to remain cautious ahead of wholesale price inflation data on Friday and the RBI's policy review on Sept. 17. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)