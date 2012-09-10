* India's benchmark BSE index is flat, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.08 percent as hopes for fiscal reforms recede. * Investors book profit after Friday's post-ECB rally on worries delayed fiscal reforms may prevent the RBI from lowering interest rates * Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Friday India has no immediate plan to raise domestic fuel prices. * Fiscal consolidation steps is seen as key for any RBI action. Banks hence among leading decliners: ICICI Bank down 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India falls 2 percent. * Bharat Heavy Electricals falls 2.4 percent, hitting its lowest since October 2008, on renewed concerns of coal block cancellations after the controversial government sales process dubbed "Coalgate". * Tata Steel gains 1.7 percent after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral", citing attractive valuations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)