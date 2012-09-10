* Westpac recommends going long INR one-month NDF against PHP. * The bank recommends going long from 0.7483 and targetting a move back to the low 0.7700 region, with a stop just above 0.7400. * Westpac says "a lot of good news" is already priced into the Philippine peso, and expects gains to slow relative to other Asian currencies. * By contrast, Westpac says INR has scope to play catch up in a conducive risk appetite environment, and says "poorer" domestic fundamentals are largely priced in at current levels. * Long INR vs PHP also would provide good carry, Westpac says. The 1-month implied yield on INR is close to 6 percent, versus less than 1 percent for PHP. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)