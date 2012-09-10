* Westpac recommends going long INR one-month NDF against PHP.
* The bank recommends going long from 0.7483 and targetting a
move back to the low 0.7700 region, with a stop just above
0.7400.
* Westpac says "a lot of good news" is already priced into the
Philippine peso, and expects gains to slow relative to other
Asian currencies.
* By contrast, Westpac says INR has scope to play catch up in a
conducive risk appetite environment, and says "poorer" domestic
fundamentals are largely priced in at current levels.
* Long INR vs PHP also would provide good carry, Westpac says.
The 1-month implied yield on INR is close to 6 percent, versus
less than 1 percent for PHP.
