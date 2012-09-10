* USD/INR edges up to 55.38/39 versus its previous close of
55.3550/3650 as dollar demand from oil firms, the largest buyers
of dollars in the domestic currency market, helps.
* The main share index closes up 0.1 percent after a
choppy late session.
* The euro eases against the dollar, but stays close to a near
four-month high hit on Friday after below-forecast U.S. jobs
data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve may launch more
monetary stimulus this week.
* Domestic markets await the factory output data on Wednesday
for further cues. For a preview see:
