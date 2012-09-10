* USD/INR edges up to 55.38/39 versus its previous close of 55.3550/3650 as dollar demand from oil firms, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, helps. * The main share index closes up 0.1 percent after a choppy late session. * The euro eases against the dollar, but stays close to a near four-month high hit on Friday after below-forecast U.S. jobs data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve may launch more monetary stimulus this week. * Domestic markets await the factory output data on Wednesday for further cues. For a preview see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)