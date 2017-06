* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.17 percent, falling for the fifth session in six. * Volumes are strong at 250.50 billion rupees. * Buying in bonds supported as India will skip its weekly bond auction on Friday given quarterly corporate taxes are due this week. * Dealers say some short-covering also seen after yields spiked on Friday when India's oil minister said there were no immediate plans to hike fuel prices. * Investors gearing up for industrial output data due on Wednesday and inflation data on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)