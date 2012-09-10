Sept 10 Pakistani stocks ended lower as investor
activity was not significantly affected by major corporations
announcing their profits and losses.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.09 percent, or 13.76 points, lower at 15,240.19, on
total volume of 208.11 million shares.
"Pakistan stocks closed lower post major corporate earning
announcements. Concerns for circular debt in the energy sector,
slowdown in cement sector dispatches and uncertainty in global
stocks and commodities on stimulus hopes affected the investor
sentiments," said Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
slightly weaker at 94.69/94.74 to the dollar, compared to
Friday's close of 94.65/94.70.
Overnight rates in the money market ended steady at 10.40
percent.
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)