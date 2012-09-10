September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Dong Energy A/S

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.324

Reoffer Yield 2.703 pct

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.8bp

Over the July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske Bank, JPMorgan

& Nordea

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

