* Oppenheimer announces proposed senior secured notes offering
Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 18, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
Gardner Lewis Asset Management L.P. reports a 5.6 percent stake in Kate Spade & Co as of May 26, 2017