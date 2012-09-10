September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 102.133
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 11.1bp
over the 6.0 pct October 2025 OAT
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Natixis, Nord LB & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 20 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0807336077
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.