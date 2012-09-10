September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Klepierre SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.423
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
CN CIC, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings BBB + (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011321405
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.