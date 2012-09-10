Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt As
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 07, 2019
Coupon 3.4 pct
Payment Date September 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DnB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 800 million Norwegian crown
When fungible
ISIN NO0010655368
