Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt As

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 07, 2019

Coupon 3.4 pct

Payment Date September 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 800 million Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN NO0010655368

