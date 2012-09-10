Sep 10Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV OCEAN JYOTHI DAP 28/08 28/08 11/09 nil 51,160 nil n.a. 2) MV STX MUTIARA COASTAL COAL 05/09 05/09 11/09 nil 68,462 nil n.a. 3) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 06/09 06/09 13/09 nil 42,153 nil n.a. 4) MV HOUMA BELLE ESSKAY RCOK PHOS. 07/09 07/09 09/09 nil 16,300 nil n.a. 5) MV SAMATAN ESDI COAL 07/09 07/09 08/09 nil 63,934 nil n.a. 6) MT HELLESPONT SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 08/09 08/09 11/09 nil 9,000 nil n.a. 7) MV PACIFIC GREEN PUYVAST GB 10/09 10/09 14/09 16,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV BAYTUR INT.OCN UREA nil 49,000 nil 10/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OCEANIC VIKING GB 10,800 373 nil 11/09 2) MV COREOCEAN INTEROCEAN DAP nil 27,004 nil 11/09 3) MV GRANDE AS SHIP GB 9,550 nil nil 11/09 4) MT SEMUA JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 13/09 5) MT SUNNY DEBLINES BASE OIL nil 976 nil 14/09 6) MV VISHVA JMB MOP nil 11,200 nil 15/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL