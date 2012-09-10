Sep 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HAI YU BEN MAP 03/09 03/09 12/09 nil 24,760 nil 1,021 2) TIM BUCK JAMES STEEL COIL 08/09 08/09 12/09 nil 1,118 nil 7,132 3) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 11/09 nil nil 5584/165 4767/310 4) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 18/09 nil 10,397 nil 15,583 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Pearl GAC MAP nil 29,000 nil ----- 29/08 2) Chang Shun Parekh Steel Cargo nil 16,791 nil ----- 06/09 3) Leo NYK Heavy nil 800 nil ----- 09/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Finesse UNITED Steel nil 2,690 nil 10/09 2) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil 75 nil 10/09 3) Transporter J.M.Baxi Coke 1,500 nil nil 11/09 4) Madrid Sai Steel Coils 15,000 nil nil 12/09 5) Lisbon Sai Steel Coils 15,000 nil nil 12/09 6) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 13/09 7) Baghdad-VI Transworld Coils nil 7,000 nil 14/09 8) Han DE-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,000 nil nil 14/09 9) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement nil 3,000 nil 15/09 10) Han Hui-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,164 nil nil 16/09 11) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 17/09 12) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 20/09 13) Venus Mitsui Gen.Carg. 2,172 nil nil 25/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL