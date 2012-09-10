September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date Septeber 19, 2016

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.592

Spread 345 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 390.9bp

over the OBL

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,

JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0829329506

