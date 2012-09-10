September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Gas Natural Capital Markets SA
Guarantor Gas Natural SDG SA
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2020
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 99.455
Spread 465 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, Caixabank,
CA CIB, RBS, ING & Nomura
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.