September 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SPAR Oesterreichische Warenhandels
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.9
Reoffer price 99.9
Yield 3.522 pct
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBI & Unicredit
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT0000A0W6B3
