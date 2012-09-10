Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU

Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2015

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.876

Spread 380 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole & Citigroup

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.