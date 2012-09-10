Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU
Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2015
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.876
Spread 380 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole & Citigroup
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.