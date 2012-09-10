BRIEF-Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies aged 82- BBC
* Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies aged 82- BBC Source http://bbc.in/2qYxdlE
September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Iberdrola International BV
Guarantor Iberdrola SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.536
Spread 360 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Commerzbank, JPMorgan
& Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Natural Resource Partners LP as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sOZZlh Further company coverage: