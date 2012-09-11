* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also fell 0.3 percent. * Asian shares eased on Tuesday ahead of a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, repositioning from last week's rally spurred by heightened speculation for more stimulus globally. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 6.93 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.1 percent. * Traders worry that delay in government fiscal reforms would contribute to stagnating growth and prevent the central bank from lowering interest rates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)