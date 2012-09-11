* USD/INR is likely to rise towards 55.55-55.60 levels in opening deals versus its previous close of 55.44/45 on an expected increase in dollar demand from oil firms. * Traders said oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, were likely to pump up dollar purchases on the back of higher global crude prices. * Oil rose in choppy trading on Monday as supportive expectations of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve after weak U.S. payrolls data on Friday boosted demand. * Traders, however, will monitor the domestic share market for direction during the day for cues, but sharp swings in the pair are unlikely ahead of the July factory output data on Wednesday. For a preview of the data see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)