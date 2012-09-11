Sept 11 Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at
94.69/94.74 to the dollar, compared to Friday's close of
94.65/94.70.
* Pakistani stocks ended lower as investor activity was not
significantly affected by major corporations announcing their
profits and losses. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.09 percent, or 13.76 points, lower at
15,240.19, on total volume of 208.11 million shares.
* Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in
gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the
Federal Reserve later this week, while weakness in Intel shares
weighed on the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones industrial average
ended down 52.35 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,254.29. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed down 8.84 points, or
0.61 percent, at 1,429.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 32.40 points, or 1.03 percent, to 3,104.02.
* Brent crude futures fell for the first time in four days
on Tuesday as investors took profits, though they stayed near
$115 a barrel with declines limited by hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve would unveil further steps to stimulate the economy this
week. London Brent crude for October delivery, which
expires on Thursday, was trading 8 cents lower at $114.73 a
barrel by 0309 GMT, after settling up 56 cents on Monday. U.S.
crude for October delivery was down 18 cents at $96.36 a
barrel.
* Gold edged higher on Tuesday, paring losses from the
previous session, with investors waiting for a key German ruling
on the euro zone's bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve
decision on possible measures to stimulate the economy. Spot
gold had edged up 0.2 percent to$1,728.40 an ounce by
0037 GMT, after dropping more than 0.6 percent the session
before. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,730.90.
* United States transfers Bagram prison to Afghan
control[IDn:nL3E8KA56L]
* Taliban deny report that they are ready for peace talks
[IDn:nL3E8KA4JF]
* Car bomb kills 14 in northwest Pakistan-officials
[IDn:nL3E8KA41D]
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)