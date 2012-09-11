Sept 11 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 94.69/94.74 to the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 94.65/94.70.

* Pakistani stocks ended lower as investor activity was not significantly affected by major corporations announcing their profits and losses. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.09 percent, or 13.76 points, lower at 15,240.19, on total volume of 208.11 million shares.

* Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve later this week, while weakness in Intel shares weighed on the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 52.35 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,254.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed down 8.84 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,429.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 32.40 points, or 1.03 percent, to 3,104.02.

* Brent crude futures fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday as investors took profits, though they stayed near $115 a barrel with declines limited by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would unveil further steps to stimulate the economy this week. London Brent crude for October delivery, which expires on Thursday, was trading 8 cents lower at $114.73 a barrel by 0309 GMT, after settling up 56 cents on Monday. U.S. crude for October delivery was down 18 cents at $96.36 a barrel.

* Gold edged higher on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous session, with investors waiting for a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on possible measures to stimulate the economy. Spot gold had edged up 0.2 percent to$1,728.40 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after dropping more than 0.6 percent the session before. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,730.90.

* United States transfers Bagram prison to Afghan control[IDn:nL3E8KA56L]

* Taliban deny report that they are ready for peace talks [IDn:nL3E8KA4JF]

* Car bomb kills 14 in northwest Pakistan-officials [IDn:nL3E8KA41D] (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)