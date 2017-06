* USD/INR edges up to 55.48/49 versus its previous close of 55.44/45 on the back of dollar demand from oil refiners, but further sharp gains seen unlikely ahead of factory output data on Wednesday. * Traders expect a 55.35-55.60 range for the day with domestic share market performance key for direction. * The euro hovered below a near-four-month peak against the dollar ahead of a decision from Germany's Constitutional Court on the legality of bailout funds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)