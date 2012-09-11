* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bps at 8.17 percent, down for a second straight session. * Brent crude futures fall for the first time in four days, though they stayed near $115 a barrel ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. * State-run bank dealer tips 10-year will trade in narrow 8.17-8.19 percent range ahead of July industrial output data on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)