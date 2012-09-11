* India's BSE index falls 0.12 percent, while 50-share NSE index declines 0.24 percent. * Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors repositioned before a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds which could remove one risk for Europe, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may yield widely expected stimulus measures. * Shares in Sterlite Industries Ltd fell 2.6 percent and Sesa Goa Ltd dropped 5.8 percent after India's western Goa state temporarily suspended all mining activities starting on Tuesday. * India's state-run oil marketing companies rose on media reports that a government cabinet panel will meet later in the day to look into a potential hike in fuel prices. * Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 2 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)