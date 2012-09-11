* India 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.74 percent, while 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps to 7.17 percent. * Dealers await outcome of cabinet panel meet, scheduled at 1745 local time, with media reports citing fuel price hike may be on agenda. * Bond market looking at any possible price hike in domestic fuel prices as positive as it will be a signal towards fiscal consolidation. * RBI has said it will act on rates only when the government takes steps to address its large fiscal gap. * Cash beginning to tighten in advance tax outflow week with repo bids rising to 513.90 billion rupees from a near year-low of 21.20 billion rupees last week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)