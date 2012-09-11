* USD/INR gains slightly to 55.46/47 versus its previous close of 55.44/45 on the back of choppy movements in local shares and demand for greenbacks from oil refiners. * However, sharp gains seen unlikely ahead of July factory output data on Wednesday, which comes ahead of the RBI policy review on Sept 17. * Euro hovering below near four-month peaks ahead of Germany's constitutional court ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout funds due on Wednesday, and the outcome of the Fed's meeting on Thursday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)