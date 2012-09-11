* India's JSW Steel falls as much as 2.4 percent on concerns a temporary suspension of mining activities in the state of Goa will impact domestic supply of iron ore. * JSW purchases most of its iron ore requirements from domestic miners and may face higher prices as a result. * "The suspension of iron ore mining in Goa, albeit temporary, "is likely to exacerbate the decline in Indian iron ore exports," Deutsche Bank says in a note, and "provide an upside trigger to spot iron ore prices." * At 12.34 p.m shares in JSW Steel are down 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)