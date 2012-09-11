* Indian overnight cash rates largely steady at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Monday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent as demand remains largely stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * However, traders warn rates could inch up towards 8.15-8.25 percent next week when the advance corporate taxes paid this week will move out of the banking system, although a sharper rise beyond those levels is not expected. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rose to 513.0 billion rupees from 432.50 bln rupees on Monday, still well above the near one-year low of 21.20 billion rupees seen last week, reflecting the extent of cash tightness. * Total volumes in the call money market currently stand at 113.64 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent, while that in the CBLO market stand at 389.07 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)